Mass Communication Faculty Member, FSU Students, Premiere Documentary Film

“Life’s A Stage is a documentary that explores the importance of performing arts education through the extraordinary work of educator, Gwen Lehman. As public high schools across America suffer from lack of support for the arts, one school on the eastern shore of Maryland, Stephen Decatur High School, defiantly thrives because of the dedication and vision of one exceptional educator. For almost 50 years, Gwen Lehman gave her all to the theatre program that she built from scratch and to the students who have become her legacy, “ according to Director and Producer, Annie Danzi.

This film was crewed entirely by Frostburg State University undergraduate mass communication students, and Assistant Professor Annie Danzi.

This production was offered as an experiential learning opportunity for the mass communication students.

The documentary is being shown on Friday March 2, 2018 at the Frostburg Palace Theatre. The film begins at 7:00pm with a red carpet entrance prior at 6:30pm. After the film there will be an opportunity to ask questions with a Q&A period starting at 8:00pm.

The showing of the documentary is free and open to the public.

To learn more about the project go to the Facebook page listed at the bottom of the flyer.

This documentary was funded by the FSU Faculty Development Project Grant.