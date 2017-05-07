Meet the FSU Police Department

Sergeant Thomas Bevan is 34 years old, and he has been an officer for seven years, as he began his career on March 1, 2010 when he was hired by Frostburg State University. He was raised in Frostburg, Md., having graduated from Beall High School (now Mountain Ridge High School). He also attended and graduated from FSU with a Bachelor’s degree in U.S. History. Sgt. Bevan’s favorite sport is football, and his favorite team is the New York Giants. Sgt. Bevan became a police officer for a few different reasons; first, the job runs in his family. His grandfather was an officer, his great-grandfather was an officer for the Frostburg City Police Department, his twin brother is in the U.S. Air Force, and many of his buddies worked for law enforcement, and they encouraged him to join them. Sgt. Bevan has always enjoyed helping people, and he is also a firefighter for the Frostburg Fire Department. His hobbies include riding motorcycles, biking on the Great Allegany Passage Trail, playing sports, shooting, and of course, relaxing.

Sgt. Jason McCumber has more than years of experience as an officer. He started at Frostburg State University in July 2004, but worked with the Maryland State Police beginning January 2000. Sgt. McCumber was in the marines for five and a half years as well, which he joined at age 20. He is 37 years old, married and is a father to two daughters. He graduated from South Carroll High School, and he also attended college at Frostburg State, but did not finish, as he decided to join the marines. He enjoys being an outdoorsman. He decided to become an officer because he always wanted to be a police officer, and he felt like the right transition from the marines. In addition to enjoying spending time in nature, Sgt. McCumber also likes to build and fix things, and he is even involved in the real estate business.

Corporal Jeremy Durst has over 10 years’ experience as an officer; he started working at Frostburg State in January 2007. He was born in Cumberland, Md., and grew up with one brother. Cpl. Durst is 32 years old and married. He was raised in Garrett Country and graduated from Southern Garrett High School. After graduating high school, he went on to attend Frostburg State. His favorite sport is hockey, but he also played tennis, basketball, and baseball in high school. Cpl. Durst likes to play video games, watch movies, attend concerts, and go fishing during his time away from the police department. He wanted to become a police officer because he father worked in law enforcement who worked for FSU as well.

Cpl. Todd Pressman has 13 years of experience as an officer, as he started in January 2003 as a Cumberland City police officer. He was also born in Cumberland, Md., and he has worked for Frostburg State since 2015. He is 40 years old, and he is married with two children; he also has one sister. He graduated Beall High School, and did not attend college. His favorite sport is basketball, and he played football and basketball in high school. Cpl. Pressman wanted to become a police officer because one of his childhood friends became a police officer, and he persuaded Cpl. Pressman to also work for law enforcement. During his time off, Cpl. Pressman officiates basketball games and enjoys detailing cars.

Cpl. Rodano has 23 years of experience as an officer, five years as an army officer, and 15 years with the Eastern shore area police department. Cpl. Rodano was born in PG County Md., and has worked at FSU since February 2014. He is married and is father to four kids. His went to High Point High School, and his favorite sport is football. His hobbies include camping (he owns an RV) and fishing. Cpl. Rodano enjoys being around people, which is why he wanted to become a police officer. He also loved serving the U.S. as an army officer, which also helped him make the decision to work in local law enforcement.

Sr. Cpl. Mike Ruppenkamp has 23 years of experience as an officer. He started working in law enforcement in August 1994, but has worked at Frostburg State since November 2004. He was born in Cumberland, Md., he is 54 years old, and he has two sisters and one brother. He graduated from Fort Hill High School, and attended Allegany College of Maryland. His favorite sport is football, and he even played it in high school. Sr. Cpl. Ruppenkamp also enjoys sports photography, and he is interested in music. His high school sports were football. He became a police officer because he wanted to make a difference in his community.

Cpl. Daniel Dunn has over 11 years of experience in law enforcement. He started his career in November 2005, and has worked for the university since November 2011. He was born in Cumberland, Md., and attended Beall High School. He went to Allegany College of Maryland, and then went on to graduate from FSU in 2005. He is 35 years old, married, has two kids, and he has one sister. Cpl. Dunn loves watching football, and he played baseball in high school. As a teenager, Cpl. Dunn went on a “ride-along” with friends who were police officers, which made him interested in becoming one himself. His FSU degree is in criminal justice, and his hobbies include outdoor sports, fishing and hunting. He is also interested in classic cars.

Officer Patrick Livingston has just over one year of experience. He started working for the FSUPD in December 2015. He was born in Frostburg Md., and he attended Mountain Ridge High School and Allegany College. After college he joined the marines. His favorite sport is baseball, and his favorite team is the Baltimore Orioles. In high school he played football, basketball, and baseball. Officer Livingston wanted to help people, especially those that can’t help themselves, which is why he wanted to become a police officer. He also wanted to help diverse groups of people, whether it is the criminals or the victims. He enjoys working out, spending time in the outdoors, and playing sports.

Cpl. Richard Lemro has six years of experience as an officer. He began working at FSU in July 2016, and he was born in Southwest Pa. He grew up with one sister. He attended Albert Gallatin High School in Pa., and he attended some college at West Virginia University. His favorite sport is baseball, which is also played in high school in addition to running track. Cpl. Lemro did not think of becoming an officer until his early 20’s. After talking to a friend, he was convinced he wanted to become a police officer. He also likes to be able solutions and answers in order to give victims closure. He also likes helping a lot of people. Cpl. Lemro’s hobbies include hiking, camping, weight lifting, training his dog, kayaking, and fishing.

Sr. Cpl. Roy Mckenzie has 19 years of experience as an officer. He began his career in law enforcement as an Animal Control Officer in June 1998. He is 44 years old and married. He has worked at FSU since January 3, 2007. He grew up in Frostburg with one brother and three sisters. Mckenzie attended Westmar High School, where he played football and baseball; he also attended Allegany College. His favorite sport is football, and he roots for the Washington Redskins. Sr. Cpl. Mackenzie’s father was in the Navy; while in the military, his dad had three officers under him. Sr. Cpl. Mckenzie talked to the officers about their jobs, and he found it was something he wanted to do. His hobbies include golfing, bow hunting, and traveling.

Cpl. Derrick Pirolozzi has four and a half years of experience as a police officer. He started his career on Nov. 5, 2012 with Frostburg State. He is 32, married, and has one son. He was born in Cumberland, Md., and he has two siblings– a brother and a sister. He went to Allegany High School, and he attended college at Allegany College and Frostburg State. His favorite sport is football, and he played football, baseball, and basketball in high school. He wanted to become an officer after working over eight years with children and community youth. This experience made him want to help the community more and to give back to the people in. Cpl. Pirolozzi says, “Self-gratification to help people strives to mean something whether it’s you or someone else.” His hobbies include riding motorcyclea, weightlifting, playing sports, going to the sporting events, and cooking.

Lt. Scott Donahee has 26 years of experience in the police force; he started in September 1991. He is 55, he is single, and has no children. He has worked in Frostburg since September 1991. He was born in Cumberland, Md., and he has two brothers and one sister. He attended Bishop Walsh High School, and he did not attend college. His favorite sport is football and he played football and tennis in high school. Lt. Donahee has always enjoying helping people, working with a team, and having a positive impact on the community, which is why he became a police officer. His hobbies include working out, running, fishing, boating, and going to the beach.

Sgt. Dale Lewis has 15 years of experience as an officer. He started his career in January 2002. He is 48, married, and he has two children. He has worked for Frostburg State since September 2004. He was born in New Jersey, but he grew up in Frostburg Md., and he has two sisters and four brothers. He attended Beall High School, where he played soccer and ran track, although his favorite sport is football. Sgt. Lewis became an officer because of the joy that he gets from helping people. His hobbies include golfing, playing indoor soccer, and riding his motorcycle.

Cpl. Kevin Rounds has 13 years of experience. He started working in law enforcement in August 2004. He is 47, married, and is the father of one child. He has worked for the university since October 2015. He was born in Georges Creek, Md., and he has two siblings. He attended Valley High School, and he did not attend college. His favorite sport is soccer, which he played in high school, along with baseball. He also wrestled at Valley High. Cpl. Rounds always wanted to help people, which is why he has worked with the fire department. He always tries to treat people how he would like to be treated. He is interested in radios, and he enjoys working in his garden.

Lt. John Ralston has 23 years of experience as an officer. He started his career in January 1994. He is 48 years old, single, and is the father of two daughters. He has worked in Frostburg since August 2008. He was born in Cumberland, Md., but grew up in Cecil County. He returned to Frostburg to attend Beall High School, and then went on to graduate from Frostburg State with a degree in sociology. His favorite sport is football, and he played basketball, football and baseball in high school. He became an officer because his father was also an officer, and Lt. Ralston wanted to follow his father’s footsteps. He enjoys spending time with his dog, taking walks, and working in his yard.