Men’s Lacrosse Beats McDaniel for First Home Win of the Season

Coming off a tough 7-4 loss to Washington College, Frostburg State Men’s Lacrosse bounced back four days later as they faced 3-1 McDaniel College, overcame a 3-2 deficit, and scored eight consecutive goals for the 10-5 victory over the Green Terror.

The Bobcats struck first early with a goal scored by junior midfielder Keegan Colegrove assisted by freshman attackman Jimmy Lucas. However, McDaniel’s Cooper Archambault tied the game up at 1-1 with a tally a minute and a half later. Lucas would score the next goal to put the Bobcats up 2-1, but Quinn Lykens of McDaniel would score back-to-back goals, as the Green Terror would lead 3-2.

Then here’s where all the fun begins. FSU’s 8-0 run began late in the second quarter with goals scored by freshmen Jake Bowling and Jake Howarth to give the Bobcats a 4-3 advantage at the half.

In the third quarter, Colegrove and Lucas found the net again for a 6-3 lead. Then in the fouth, Colegrove scored his third goal of the game, followed by goals by freshman midfielder Quinn Western, junior midfielder Adam Gross, and freshman midfielder Jimmy Wagner. The final tally by Wagner gave FSU a 10-3 lead with 4:09 to play.

McDaniel’s Carson Marshall added two goals in the final minute to pull his team within five, but it wasn’t enough as Head Coach Tommy Pearce’s squad sealed the win.

Freshman goalie Jack Marks stepped up, as he needed just four saves in 56:12. Freshman Ben Hainzman played the final 3:48 and notched one save. Senior midfielder Kyle Horak paced the team with eight ground balls and won nine of his 16 faceoffs.

Frostburg’s next two games will be on the road: Saturday, March 11 at Cabrini, and Wednesday, March 15 at Messiah. Their next home game will be against Wesley on Saturday, March 18 as the Bobcats enter CAC play.