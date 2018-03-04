Mens Lacrosse Dominates Against Lebanon Valley

On Wednesday, February 28th, the Frostburg State University (FSU) Men’s Lacrosse team dominated Lebanon Valley College (LVC) with a 14-3 win in the Bobcat Stadium. Securing their second win of the season, freshman attack Jason Clinton scored the first goal, assisted by sophomore Justin Carroll.

Tied 1-1 at with a little over 5 minutes left in the first quarter, senior Keegan Colegrove scored an unassisted goal at 04:43, bumping the Bobcats up 2-1. Soon after, senior Adam Gross contributed to the scoreboard with the help of Carroll’s assist at 03:27. With less than a minute left in the first, senior Daniel Paladino also managed to score, helping FSU gain a 4-1 lead.

The scoreboard continued to climb throughout the first half, with sophomore Paul Ruppert making a nice pass to senior Nate Collins, just in time to find the net for a man-up goal at the beginning of the second quarter (13:38).

Gross and senior Ryan Baukhages scored unassisted goals a little over a minute apart (Gross at 03:50 and Baukhages at 02:42), right before Clinton’s unassisted goal with 16 seconds left in the first half.

Taking the impressive 8-1 lead into the second half, Colegrove scored an unassisted goal within the first minute (14:02) to extend the lead to 9-1.

Although LVC’s Alex Bushong’s goal made the score 9-2, the Bobcats continued dominating the field as they closed out with five goals to seal the win.

Clinton snatched two goals less than a minute apart, one assisted by Gross at 07:00, and the other an unassisted man-up goal at 06:08, as FSU led 11-2. Clinton also managed to assist Ruppert’s goal at 03:01, ending the 3rd quarter with a 12-2 edge.

Collins began the 4th quarter with a goal assisted by sophomore Dylan Scheeler at 11:03. Shortly after, Scheeler scored the Bobcats’ final goal of this dominant game at 08:15.

Josh Croyle from LVC scored the last goal of the game at 0:27, setting the final score to 14-3.

Sophomore keeper Jack Marks secured seven saves for the Bobcats. FSU dominated shots (32-20), shots on goal (20-11), saves (8-6), ground balls (35-16), faceoffs (13-8), and extra-man opportunities against LVC. Freshman Matt Pagliaro won 10-of-12 faceoffs.

Freshman, Jeff Stallings commented on the outcome of the game: “LVC was a great opponent and we knew we had to stick to our fundamentals and work together as a unit. Our strategies were to control the ball on offense and not give them any easy opportunities on defense. We stuck to our game plan and listened to what our coaches had to say in order to pull out the victory.”

Although the Bobcats suffered a loss against Washington College in a close game of 10-13 on Saturday, March 3rd, they will be returning to the field at McDaniel on Wednesday, March 7th in hopes of securing another win.