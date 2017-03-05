Men’s Lacrosse Falls to Washington College

The Frostburg State Men’s Lacrosse team entered Saturday’s game with a record of 2-1, following 2 wins at Franklin & Marshall and Lebanon Valley, and a loss at #17 Ursinus. The Bobcats went up against the Shoremen of Washington College, who entered this game undefeated at 3-0. This was the first home game of the season for FSU, but it wasn’t going to be an easy one, as the visiting team form Chestertown, Maryland came away with the win, 7-4.

The first goal of the game came in the 1st quarter when sophomore Jake Howarth scored with 5:36 on the clock. However, Shoremen midfielder Casey Grieves tied the game up at 1-1 with a man up goal after a slashing penalty by freshman defenseman Dante York of FSU. Washington then took the lead 2-1 early in the 2nd quarter on a tally by attack Tyler Powers.\

FSU answered back with two unassisted goals by junior midfielder Adam Gross and freshman attack Paul Ruppert, followed by another Ruppert score assisted by Gross to improve the Bobcats’ lead to 4-2.

However, Frostburg would not score for the rest of the game, as Washington went on to score 5 unanswered goals. The rally started with two consecutive scores by attack Cooper Sloan late in the 2nd and early in the 3rd to tie the game at 4-4.. Starting late in the 3rd, Tyler Powers would score the remaining three goals, including two in the 4th quarter for the 7-4 victory.

Despite the loss, Ruppert led the Bobcats with two goals, while Gross had one goal and one assist. Frostburg also outshot the Shoremen 35-29. Senior midfielder Kyle Horak won 6 of his 12 faceoffs and freshman goalie Jack Marks notched seven saves.

For Washington, Powers led the team with four goals and two assists, while keeper Ben Flood made 11 saves against head coach Tommy Pierce’s squad.

This was a tough loss for the Bobcats, but let’s hope they can rebound and play well the rest of the season. Frostburg will return to action on Wednesday when they host McDaniel College at 7:00 pm.