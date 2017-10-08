Movie Fanatic: 5 Netflix Original Movies You Need To Watch

Movies are magic. They’re two hours of allowing yourself to get lost in the story. Everything else seems to just fade away. Having a stressful week? Looking to sit back and relax with some popcorn and a great movie? Well, this list has you covered. Sometimes the best movies aren’t the box office hits. Sometimes the best movies are those for which you have to dig. Dig no longer! Netflix has amazing original movies that tend to get overshadowed by the bigger productions. If you need a break with a good movie, check out this list. There’s something for everyone on Netflix. Why not give one a try? You never know what can hook you and make you stay for a couple hours. Here are five Netflix Original Movies that you need to watch right now.

To the Bone

Fair warning before you watch this movie: it’s pretty dark for the majority of the movie. To the Bone is a comedy/drama that deals with the very sensitive topic of eating disorders. While this topic is very important and relevant in discussions with college-aged people, do not watch this movie if you think you may be triggered. On a higher note, this movie is incredible. It follows the story of Ellen on her journey to self-discovery and recovery. She moves into a group home, where her counselor is none other than Keanu Reeves himself, and there are plenty of misadventures that happen for Ellen in this one hour and 47 minute movie. The topics may be dark, but Ellen and her friends bring the light.

The Little Prince

The Little Prince, based on the children’s book of the same name by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, is an hour and 46 minute animation style family adventure film. While you may be thinking this is just a kids movie, it’s not. The movie follows a little girl who is always being forced to live in the grown-up world. Her mother expects her to act like an adult even though she is a child. She meets her neighbor, the Aviator, and her whole world changes. Suddenly, she can see amazing things and her imagination is allowed to roam free. For anyone doubting this movie, don’t. It’s adorable and will pull at your heartstrings with every second. It’s worth the watch.

Audrie & Daisy

Once again, fair warning about the movie. This one is dark as well. This one is even darker. Audrie and Daisy is a documentary about two girls from two different towns that experience two very similar things: they were both sexually assaulted. This topic is so important to discuss. Too often it gets swept under the rug. Too often victims are being ignored. This movie explores that idea and explores the effects of sexual assault. The movie starts with Audrie, a 15-year-old in California, and then shifts to Daisy, a 14-year-old in Missouri. Also mentioned in the movie are the accounts of other women, including Delaney Henderson. The movie will make you feel a lot of things. If you think you could be triggered by such topics, don’t watch the movie. This film does an amazing job at bringing a lot of things to light–it’s intense but really incredible.

I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House

This one goes out to horror lovers. While this film isn’t your typical horror movie with jump scares and a solid storyline, the visual appeal in this film makes up for it all. The hour and 29 minute film follows Lily, a young woman who is taking care of an elderly horror novelist, Iris. Lily quickly starts to feel uneasy in the house, especially since Iris refuses to call her Lily and will only call her Polly. The film has a slow start, and it might take you awhile to get into it. Once it gets going, you’ll become more than enthralled with it. You will get lost in it. There may be plenty of questions after the film is over, but they will be worth it.

Little Evil

Comedy plus horror plus Adam Scott makes one amazing movie. Little Evil follows the story of Gary who has just gotten married and is now suddenly a step-dad. He tries to bond with his new stepson, Lucas, but starts to fear he is evil incarnate. This movie is an hour and 34 minutes of nonstop laughs. Adam Scott’s Gary is awkward but tries his best. Don’t underestimate the dry comedy of Adam Scott. The movie will suck you in within the first 30 seconds and you’ll want to know more. Sit back as you uncover the mystery of Lucas with Gary. Could he really be a demon? If you like dark humor, Little Evil is for you. Give it a try and you won’t regret it.

Netflix is a host of hidden gems. Nothing is better than sitting down and watching a good movie. Whether you’re into horror, comedy, or drama, Netflix has something for you. There are so many great movies on Netflix just waiting to be watched. It’s not hard to find a Netflix movie that will suck you in and make you love it. You may just have to do a little digging.