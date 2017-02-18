National Provost Search Over

Dr. Elizabeth Throop Named Provost

On Dec. 21, 2016, it was announced that the national search for the provost was over. Dr. Elizabeth Throop has been named Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs; she will join the university on July 1, 2017.

Dr. Throop is currently Acting Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Prior to her current position, she was the Dean of the UW-Platteville College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. She has an extensive academic background in cultural anthropology as well.

When the national search was launched last fall, a search firm was used to narrow the candidates down. Dr. Throop was then contacted by this firm to see if she was interested in the position after reviewing her credentials and believing that she would be a good fit for the university.

After an email correspondence and phone interview with Dr. Throop, she explained that she brings a strong passion for the liberal arts and sciences embedded in all education. Dr. Throop also explained her commitment to public systems of education. She also has extensive experience with first generation college students, as she explained that was one herself.

She brings a strong enthusiasm for assessment, which will assist in the adjustments being made in light of the Middle States warning that the university received. Dr. Throop further explained herself to say that she uses the data from the assessment to assist in making decisions.

Conversation between Dr. Throop and the faculty and staff has already begun. In January, Dr. Throop made a visit and “began to get a grasp on the budget, some faculty concerns, and the array of academic programs offered.” She will making a visit again in March for a strategic planning meeting.

She also explained that she will be in contact with President Nowaczyk on a regular basis as her start date draws closer, as well as maintaining contact with Dr. Murtagh, the chair of the faculty senate.

President Nowaczyk was unable to be reached at the time to answer questions in regards to Dr. Throop filling the provost position.

Dr. Elizabeth Throop is sincerely looking forward to starting her new position here at FSU. She will make a final visit in March for a strategic planning session before moving to the area permanently. Her formal start date at the university is July 1, 2017.