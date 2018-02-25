Netflix Junkie: Not Alone

If you could be triggered or affected by a discussion of suicide or mental illness, read on at your own discretion. Please reach out and get help.

There comes a moment or a circumstance that makes you realize that something needs to change, something’s got to give. I reached this moment while watching the documentary Not Alone. The documentary was created by Jacqueline Monetta. She created the documentary in an attempt to understand why her best friend killed herself at 16. She gathered teenagers that wanted to share their stories about their battles with suicide and mental illness. The teenagers range in gender and experiences, showing that anyone can be affected by mental illness and suicidal thoughts. People should be able to talk about their mental health.

The teenagers that were in the documentary talked about their experiences and how they ultimately came to be able to talk about them. In a culture that makes it extremely difficult to talk about emotions or mental illness, these kids were able to overcome that and talk to someone. Some people are unable to overcome this, and we need to get them help, too. The culture that has been built and the stigma surrounding mental health and depression need to be broken down. People need to be able to get help, and we need to be able to reach out to people if we think they need help. Monetta says in the documentary, “we need to break down the barriers surrounding mental health and talk about how we’re really feeling.”

While this documentary focuses on teenagers in high school, this stigma and struggle do not stop after high school graduation. There are many college students that feel the same way. The stigma still stays in college; this is not okay. We need to be able to make ourselves open to someone if they need to talk. We need to destroy the stigma surrounding mental health and suicide. It is okay to feel how you’re feeling, but we need to help people realize that they are not alone. If you are struggling with a mental illness or suicidal thoughts on your own, please reach out to someone and get help. It is okay to get help. It is not weak to get help. You are strong. I believe in you. Please reach out.

Look out for warning signs and get help. If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or struggling with a mental illness, please utilize these resources.

It’s time to start a new conversation.

You are not alone.



Resources

Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS)

Sand Spring Hall, Room 101

Phone: 301.687.4234

Fax: 301.687.3065

Email: CAPS@frostburg.edu

Suicide Prevention Hotline

Call 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line

Text “HELLO” to 741741

The Trevor Project (Specifically for LGBTQ Individuals)

Call 866-488-7386