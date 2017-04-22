No Foul Play in Dorm Window Fall

Student was alone in room; returned from party

Orion Samson Belete, the 19 year old student who fell from a sixth story window of Westminster Hall on Monday, April 10, 2017, remains hospitalized at University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, but is able to accept cards and warm wishes, according to a campus-wide e-mail sent by Frostburg State University President Ronald Nowaczyk on April 19, 2017. A collection site for cards and notes can be found at the Information Desk in the Lane University Center.

The C3I press release provided to The Bottom Line states that no foul play was involved with the fall. Belete was found unconscious at the rear of Westminster suffering serious injuries, including many broken bones, after Frostburg State University Police were contacted at 8:44 p.m on April 10.

Frostburg Area Ambulance responded and transported the Silver Spring, Md. native to the Western Maryland Regional Medical Center. Belete was later airlifted to the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for injuries he sustained from the fall from his dorm window.

An investigation by C3I and Frostburg State University Police prompted a search warrant for the dorm room to search for any evidence of criminal activity, according to the press release. The scene was processed by members of the Maryland State Forensic Sciences Division.

After many interviews, investigators discovered that the victim had attended an off-campus party earlier that evening and was been drinking heavily. According to the press release, the victim was escorted back to his dorm room by friends due to his condition. Video surveillance confirmed the information provided by witnesses and helped investigators develop a timeline that determined the victim was alone in his dorm room at the time of the fall.

Investigators also subpoenaed hospital records and learned that the victim had a blood alcohol level well above the legal limit and other illicit substances in his system, according to the press release.

On April 19, 2017, investigators were able to interview the victim on April 19, 2017 at Shock Trauma where he confirmed that no one else was involved in the incident.

President Nowaczyk’s e-mail encouraged those needing support to call 301-687-4234 in order to speak with a counselor from Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS).