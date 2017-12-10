P-20 Afterschool Connection Program Seeking Volunteers

Hey, students! Give your résumé a boost with this exciting opportunity!

Do you want to make a difference in the lives of local kids? Are you interested in giving your résumé an interesting edge? The P-20 Afterschool Connection Program is seeking volunteers to work with 6th-8th graders in the local community for the spring 2018 semester. You’ll be supervising fun activities and playing a crucial role in the students’ academic enrichment!

For more information, contact Amber Ketterman by stopping by her office, calling, or emailing: LUC 234, alketterman@frostburg.edu, 301-687-4191.

Recruiting announcement provided by Student and Community Involvement.