Porgs vs. Ewoks

When fans were given a behind the scenes look of Star Wars: The Last Jedi at San Diego Comic Con, they were introduced to the new lovable creatures in the Star Wars galaxy, the Porgs. Porgs resemble a mix between a bird and an otter and have been compared to the original trilogy’s cute creature, the Ewoks.

Ewoks are teddy bear-like creatures that turned the tide of the Galactic Civil War against the tyrannical Galactic Empire. The relatively “tribal” Ewoks assisted the rebel alliance in the Battle of Endor, which is the battle that ended in the destruction of the second death star and the deaths of both Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader. These creatures were able to assist in the war effort by assisting Han Solo, Leia Organa, Luke Skywalker, and the rest of the rebel alliance. Ewoks helped ambush the empirial army at the forest moon of Endor with their rock slingshots. The rest of the rebels were then able to take over the forest moon in order to win the battle. After the battle, the Ewoks celebrated the end of the war with the rest of the rebel alliance.

The planet of Ahch-To, where the very first Jedi temple is located and where Luke Skywalker is in exile, is where the Porgs originate. There is not much that fans know about these creatures so far, other than that they are a mix between an otter and some kind of bird. Fans can speculate that they will most likely have an effect on what happens in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The creatures will probably be the source of comic relief in the new movie, as the trend in the Star Wars movies is the second of each trilogy is generally the darker toned film. These creatures will most likely have a few very adorable moments with Chewbacca on Ahch-To.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters at the end of this year on Dec. 15, 2017.