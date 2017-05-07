Racial Disparities In Frostburg State Arrests

The arrest of students on-campus is something that has been a concern for students of all races. When asked about racial disparities in the demographics of police officers on Frostburg State University’s campus compared to those who are policed (the student body), FSU police officer José Sanabria stated, “Okay, well that’s not hard to tell—I’m the only Spanish guy here…we don’t have any black officers. So, in terms of minorities, I’m it. That’s it, the rest are white officers. Then you compare it to the [student] population, what we have from DC/Baltimore… there is going to be a big, big difference in terms of who we police. I’m just going to guess there is 50/50 white and black or white and everyone else, and there are 15 [campus] officers.”

Are there racial disparities in who gets arrested? When asked what race he sees arrested the most, Sanabria responded, “Honestly I think it’s been pretty even; there hasn’t been a big, big disparity. It’s been pretty even. Out of 10 people we arrest it’ll be half and half. You know, five white [students] and five [students of] another race other than white (black, Spanish, Chinese). Depending on the type of crime we have, it’s pretty even.”

According to the 2015 Uniform Crime Report, it is not a “50/50 thing” when it comes to which race is arrested most often. Although he was only asked about the racial disparities in who gets arrested on campus, Sanabria and the rest of the Frostburg State police still have to send a report to the Maryland Records Division. This report further describes the crimes (and the people who commit them) in the state of Maryland. The crimes committed in Maryland by white people total to 103,219 in 2015; 107,122 black people were arrested in 2015. 327 American Indians, 1,841 Asians, and 114 Pacific Islanders were arrested in 2015.

Written by Kendra Stephenson