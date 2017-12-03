Semester Coming to an End
05/13
The clang of metal doors
Future in the sign above me
We see the stretch of misery, how
Did you sleep? The life we dream
So far away but right in front.
Try, try, try but instead of you going again.
You give in to fate, the sugary dimples you love
So much, fade to black
Life is a dream, the white pearly sun.
Watch the kids run, soaking the air.
Then the bang, of the metal in face.
The clang of metal doors.
Future that was above me, gone before I could
Reach it.
Just A Bit Weird
The voice in front speaks of living in the moment.
Don’t think about unseen, it says but I think
How life is almost completely ambiguous.
The voice to my right says think about death.
The warm embrace of death’s cold hands.
How life cuts through us all with a sickle.
Listening to them speak I move around. Walking
Through town, seeing the families play.
Baseball in full swing, the wonder of spring.
I see friends outside for a drive.
Is it calmness of spring? Maybe the heat of
The moment.
As I walk I feel an uneasiness from what was spoken to me earlier.
Were they my thoughts playing games or were,
They true feelings?
I sit outside on the bench near a track.
The voices return, and I ask a simple question.
What happens if I ignore you and just go about my day, and my life.
As I sit back, I smile and look up at the sky.
Life is a crazy thing, I’m hearing voices, but I don’t
Think I’m crazy.
Just weird and I am okay with it.
