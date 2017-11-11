SGA Announces Institutional Nominee for USM Student Regent

On Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, the Student Government Association (SGA) held their normal biweekly meeting. During this meeting, a special announcement was made. SGA President James Kirk announced that Senator Jenna Puffinburger will be the Frostburg State University (FSU) institutional nominee for the position of student regent on the University System of Maryland (USM) Board of Regents.

Senator Puffinburger will go before the University System of Maryland Student Council (USMSC) to be interviewed with other institutional candidates at the USMSC December meeting.

President Kirk, who served as the president of the USMSC during the spring 2017 semester, has high hopes for FSU’s nominee. He told The Bottom Line, “Senator Puffinburger is an excellent example of the limitless capacity of Frostburg students to make an impact on our campus. As chairperson of SGA’s governance committee, Senator Puffinburger has overseen a historic involvement of SGA members on campus-wide institutional shared governance committees, councils, and working groups. I am excited that FSU has such a competitive and deserving nominee for USM student regent.”

As SGA Governance chair, Puffinburger is in a unique position to experience shared governance, one of the signature pillars of the USM. SGA is responsible for appointing student representatives on numerous university committees focused on issues ranging from student retention to athletics to campus technology. In her role as chair, Puffinburger is responsible for overseeing all SGA-appointed student representatives on campus-wide groups.

Senator Puffinburger will attend the December USMSC meeting for the first round of interviews with any other institutional candidates. If Puffinburger is among the 2-3 candidates selected by the USMSC, she will then advance to additional rounds of interviews with the USM Chancellor and staff in the office of Governor Larry Hogan.

In the history of the USM, two Frostburg State students have served as student regent. The last FSU student to serve in this capacity was Richard Scott, who served as USM student regent during the 2007-2008 academic year. During his time on the Board of Regents, Scott focused on issues relating to college affordability. These issues included rising tuition costs and innovative cost-saving online textbooks. Prior to Scott’s term on the Board of Regents, the first FSU student regent served during the 1999-2000 academic year.

As Puffinburger advances through the selection process for student regent, she will carry the full support of the Frostburg State University community as she attempts to become only the third Bobcat in history to achieve this critically significant honor.