Star Wars: The Last Jedi “Tempt” Trailer

With Star Wars: The Last Jedi coming out in a week, there have been multiple television spots promoting the movie and urging viewers to see the movie. The TV spot that I’ll be looking at is called Tempt.

In the TV spot, it shows Luke instructing Rey about how to reach out with the force. It then shows different things that she sees, such as a fox on Crait and one of the space battles. Rey then says that she sees light, darkness, and something else. This leads the trailer to show Supreme Leader Snoke when Luke then yells at Rey to resist it.

The Last Jedi is in Theaters on Dec. 15.