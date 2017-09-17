Stevenson Shuts Out Bobcat Women’s Soccer

Two first half goals decided Saturday’s match up between the Stevenson Mustangs and the Bobcats. Allison Arters and Lauren Spivey found the back of the net for the Mustangs only four minutes apart late in the first half.

The Bobcats dominated the majority of the first half and had two good chances from sophomore Gwen Schemm and junior Danielle Ferris that were saved by the Stevenson keeper.

The Mustangs outshot the Cats 12-7. Schemm led the Bobcats with three shots, followed by sophomore Brooke Shehade with two. Ferris and sophomore Jesse Dunagan each had one a piece.

The best opportunities for the Cats came in the second half. In the 68th minute, Shehade controlled the ball just outside of the Stevenson box and ripped a high shot heading to the far post that forced a fingertip save from the Stevenson keeper.

The Bobcat keeper, freshman Jenny Buller, notched three saves in the loss.

Frostburg returns to Bobcat Stadium when they play Catholic at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.