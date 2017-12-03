Storybook Holiday: Santa Takes On Frostburg

With all the holidays right around the corner, the big event around this time is Storybook Holiday. A day long event surrounded with Christmas cheer, students and volunteers dress as elves. There are toys, music, free food, and Santa even comes! A crowd favorite of the day is the parade down Main Street. There’s so much to see; there’s Clifford The Big Red Dog, the Allegany Animal Shelter has some of their adoptable dogs, community members are passing out candy, and so much more.

What isn’t there to enjoy? With the holidays comes a ton of stress, gifts to buy, finals to take, so it’s no wonder this day is successful each year; it allows the community to come together and destress for a couple of hours. It bring families together, where their day can be full of smiles and laughter. The Children’s Literature Center (CLC) did an amazing job once again and people are ready to see what’s in store at next year’s Storybook Holiday.

Happy Holidays!