Student Government Association Election Results

The Student Government Association held elections from March 27 to the 28. Each position was up for reelection for the 2017-2018 school year.

After roughly a two week campaign period the election opened up the morning back from spring break. From there the candidates had two days to secure votes for their potential positions.

The results are as follows:

President- James Kirk

Vice President- Johanna Gourdin

Treasurer- Mykia Washington

Off Campus Senators- Lucas Stahl, Madilyn Riesco, Nneka Itabor, Maiyah Rose, Ameyu Ayana, Foyinsola Olaloye

On Campus Senators- Daysha Sanders, Mahlet Tesfaye

At Large Senators- Benjamin Forrest, Jenna Puffinburger, Emma Edwards, Yolanda Moses, Isaiah Ball, Sarah Dignan

Transfer Senator- Lydia Claar

The senate looks forward to beginning planning for the 2017-2018 school year. President-elect James Kirk said, “I’m honored to be voted by my fellow students to serve as SGA president for the 2017-2018 academic year. We are going to have an experienced SGA senate led by a dedicated executive board. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to being working with the new SGA senate to continue the important work of representing the FSU student body.”

The next SGA meeting will be held on April 6 in the Lane University Center Atkinson room at 7:30 p.m. All students are welcome to come.