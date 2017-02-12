Student Government Association Kicks Off the Spring Semester with Retreat

On Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 the Frostburg State University Student Government Association (SGA) held its spring semester retreat to get things ready for the semester.

The retreat consisted of welcoming the new members of the senate who were interviewed for the senate the previous week. These new senators were welcomed by the freshman senators who started with SGA in the fall. They explained how things work, what to expect, and answered any questions the new senators may have had.

The day started off with a senate update of the projects that had been started in the fall that were not complete, and upcoming projects and processes to prepare for. The update included the Strategic Planning process, the Student Affairs 18 credit hour overload proposal passing, the upcoming budget process, and election committee– among many other things.

Most of what was discussed from this past fall semester can be found in the State Of the SGA Report written by President Nick DeMichele, and others on the senate. The report was sent out at the end of the Fall 2016 semester to the entire student body via email.

It was important as well for the senate to reflect on what was working for it and where there was room for improvement. The senate is confident that this spring semester is going to be a good one.

Later on in the day, SGA had the pleasure of welcoming back the 2006-07 SGA President, Shavonne Shorter. She told the senate a little bit about herself, and how being a part of SGA changed her life, and how it still has a tremendous impact on who she is today. Shorter continued to offer advice for the senate on how to be the best they could be. Shorter’s words of wisdom were, “Work hard, but it should be fun.”

The final item on the agenda for the day was breaking out into committees to come up with agenda items for the semester. Each committee came up with great ideas that the senate is confident in tackling.

To voice any questions or concerns, you can contact the senate via social media or Bobcat Connect. Their office is also located in the Lane University Center room 223.

