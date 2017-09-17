Student Organizations Coordinate Harvey Relief

A variety of student-run organizations on the Frostburg State University campus have announced an initiative to assist victims of Hurricane Harvey. Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas on Aug. 25 as a Category 4 hurricane. The storm wreaked havoc on the Texas Gulf Coast and brought unprecedented amounts of the rain and flooding to the region, paralyzing the nation’s fourth-largest city, Houston.

The organizations are concentrating efforts in an attempt to create a campus-wide drive to provide supplies and assistance to some of the hardest-hits areas in the region.

The student organizations participating as of press time include the University Programming Council (UPC), the Student Government Association (SGA), the Black Student Alliance (BSA), as well as a few Greek student organizations. Organizations and members are requesting assistance in the form of donations that will be delivered to the region. Donations being requested include: nonperishable foods, new or gently worn (clean) clothing, and hygienic products such as body wash, shampoo, toothpaste and mouthwash. First aid kits are also being accepted.

All donations may be dropped off to either the SGA office located at 223 Lane University Center (LUC) or the UPC office at 222 LUC. The donations will then be sent to the National Food Bank and the Salvation Army. These relief organizations will sort the donations, re-package them, and send them to shelters and relief centers in need of specific products.

Former Director of the Lane University Center Rob Webber joins his Frostburg family in providing Harvey relief locally through a church in Texas. Donations received by FSU organizations will assist Webber in his efforts.

Donations are greatly appreciated and will benefit those in Texas who need assistance the most.