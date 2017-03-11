Sustainability Awareness Society Attends Lobby Day in Annapolis

SAS Pushes for Ban of Fracking

On March 2, 2017, the Sustainability Awareness Society (SAS) attended a lobbying day in Annapolis, Md. to support the ban of fracking in Maryland.

As of right now the state has a moratorium on the practice, which means fracking is temporarily banned in the state, pending research and more time to decide.

Currently the Maryland senate wants to introduce a second moratorium to delay the permanent ban on fracking.

Students from Frostburg State University’s SAS went to this lobby day on March 2 in support of the ban that is sponsored by Senator Bobby Zirkin.

Students Michala Garrison, Erin Kroder, Chad Ennis, and Anelle Iapalucci were in attendance among about 90 others from western Maryland. Faculty members Kathleen Powell and Woody Getz were also in attendance.

The FSU students had the opportunity to meet with Delegate Jason Buckel’s aid, and Senator George Edwards who are both from western Maryland. Both were able to give fine advice on how to make the ban move forward.

Following the formal meetings, and lobbying the students participated in a march against fracking. According to Garrison and Kroder there were about 1,000 people in attendance at the march. Once the march concluded, a rally took place where Garrison had the opportunity to speak on the behalf of banning fracking.

If you are interested in helping with the efforts to ban fracking in western Maryland, contact Michala Garrison for more information.