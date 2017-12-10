TBL Recruiting for Spring Semester

Happy Finals Week FSU!

My name is Nicole Leighty and as your Editor-in-Chief of the campus newspaper, The Bottom Line, I would like to wish everyone good luck on their finals. As well as congratulating the December graduates, good luck with everything you may encounter. As the semester comes to an end, The Bottom Line and I would like to wish everyone Happy Holidays!

We are an independent news organization that publishes a print copy of the newspaper once a week, while also having a website platform that we can publish to at any point. I am currently in the recruiting process, as the staff for the paper will be losing some staff members who are graduating.

I am looking to hold an interest meeting come the spring semester for anyone looking to be a part of our organization. We will take anyone with an interest in writing all subjects, photography, editing, and graphic design.

Joining our staff will give you great transferable skills for whatever job you decide to pursue in the future.

You do not have to be a specific major to join the staff; we are welcoming anyone who is willing to try and learn the way of the journalism world.

If you have any questions or want to create your own position on the paper please do not hesitate to contact me.

Sincerely,

Nicole Leighty

ncleighty0@frostburg.edu