On Wednesday Dec. 6, 2017, defendant Megan Virginia Shaffer gave her plea of not guilty on all charges in the case of the death of Alexander Stevens, according to WCBC Radio.

Shaffer is being charged with second degree murder, manslaughter, and assisting in suicide participation.

Shaffer and her attorneys have requested a jury trial. The trial date has not been set.

