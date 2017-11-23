Women’s Basketball Wins Third Straight

The Bobcat women’s basketball team defeated Eastern Mennonite University, 81-67 this past Tuesday. Frostburg rallied behind 13 three-pointers as senior Adjowa Pinkrah and sophomore Sydney Stotler opened the game with layups and sophomore Victoria Diggs connected on her first three-pointer giving the Bobcats as 7-4 lead in the opening two minutes.

Frostburg finished the first quarter 27-20 behind four three-pointers. Early in the second quarter, senior Sharyce Warren gave the Bobcats a nine-point lead before the Royals rallied back on two occasions. Stotler ended the first half with a free though to give the Bobcats an edge, 38-36.

In the third quarter, Eastern Mennonite rallied after trailing by five and went up 55-49 late in the third. With 1:38 left in the third quarter, Diggs connected on another three-pointer followed by junior Jasmin Tirado-Viscalla who put away a running three-pointer to give the Bobcats a 59-55 lead.

The Bobcats dominated the fourth quarter and outscored the Royals by 10. Sophomore Amanda Emory finished the game with a three-pointer and put away a contested layup as the buzzer went.

Three players for the Bobcats finished in double digits. Diggs finished the game with a team-high 20 points off 7 shots, 6 of which from the top of the key. She had 7 assists. Junior Megan Kelly added 15 points which were all three-pointers. She also contributed 4 assists. Stotler added 14 points and had a team-high of 6 rebounds.

The Bobcats are now 3-1 after collecting their third straight win following their championship win at the 15th annual Bob Crawley Tournament.

The Bobcats return to action next Monday, November 27 as they travel to play Juniata at 7 pm.